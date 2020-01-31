French condemn Guernsey 'ban on fishing boats'

Image caption In a statement, Guernsey said French vessels could continue to fish in its waters "on a time-limited basis"

French authorities have condemned what they claim is a ban on French fishing boats in Guernsey territorial waters.

The National Assembly criticised Guernsey's "hasty and disrespectful" decision to "close the fishing zones for French boats".

The Assembly said it was in contact with Guernsey authorities "in order to find a quick solution".

In a statement, Guernsey said French vessels could continue to fish in its waters "on a time-limited basis".

It said the Guernsey, Alderney and Sark governments wanted "continuity of access" for French vessels during the UK's Brexit Transition Period until 31 December.

The Assembly said it was in contact with Guernsey authorities "in order to find a quick solution"

The measures would "provide for continuity for those French vessels who previously fished in Bailiwick waters, on a time-limited basis".

Gavin St Pier, president of Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee, said the measures provide "continuity and stability to enable negotiations to take place".

He said it was an "important step to assist the negotiations during this year and to ensure that we protect our good neighbourhood relationship with France and in particular Normandy".

Charles Parkinson, president of the Committee for Economic Development, said the stance "helps to protect the interests of Bailiwick fishermen during the Transition Period".

"We will need to negotiate our own future fisheries management arrangements that will suit the needs of the Bailiwick from 2021 onwards," he said.