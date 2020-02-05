Image caption The States said the "interim" permits would create a "period of stability" for French fishermen

Guernsey has begun issuing permits to allow access to Bailiwick waters for French fishing vessels.

The Committee for Economic Development (CED) said the temporary authorisations would allow them to operate in Guernsey, Alderney and Sark in 2020.

They said the "interim" nature of the permits was to avoid creating "new rights for French vessels" before post-Brexit negotiations take place.

The new system sparked a fishing access dispute with France on 1 February.

The conflict began after the island introduced a permit system for foreign vessels after 31 January.

Guernsey said it was required to do so after the London Fisheries Convention ceased to apply to it following Brexit.

The subsequent loss of access to Guernsey waters led to French authorities condemning what they described as a "ban".

'Disruptive and intimidating'

The Guernsey government said this new system was "EU law for Member State vessels fishing in third country waters", rather than for their own reasons.

They blamed a lack of warning given to them in the lead-up to Brexit for the confusion and temporary lack of access.

Guernsey fishermen said they were told not to land in France to sell their catch while the dispute was ongoing.

Lyndon Trott, vice president of the Policy and Resources Committee, said he condemned the "disruptive and intimidating behaviour shown by some French fishermen".

"We have not introduced the authorisation regime for our own reasons, but because it is a requirement under EU law for Member State vessels fishing in third country waters," Deputy Trott added.

Deputy Neil Inder, who sits on the CED, said the system would "provide a period of stability".

"Since it is temporary and does not any create new rights for French vessels in Guernsey waters, it is without prejudice to our future partnership," he said.