Image caption The 38 deputies will be elected from a single island-wide constituency

Political parties will have to register for the first time in Guernsey ahead of an election later this year.

The first island-wide election will be held on 17 June, replacing the current district system.

The change means political parties will be able to endorse a candidate for election.

Party names must not be "offensive" or similar to any other organisation, according to guidance issued by the States of Guernsey.

Previously, 38 deputies were elected from seven districts with each district electing five or six deputies.

The new system will mean islanders can vote for up to 38 politicians in a single island-wide constituency.

Each political party will be required to share its financial accounts with the Greffier.

Applications must also include:

Constitution

Names of the leader, treasurer and secretary

Accounts and address

Two signatories

Emblem (if any)

Those wishing to register must do so before the day of the election.