Aurigny cuts Guernsey to Jersey route

Image caption Aurigny reintroduced the service in 2019 after a two-year deal with Blue Islands airline ended in 2016

Aurigny airline will no longer run a service between Guernsey and Jersey from the end of February.

The Guernsey States-owned airline currently offers a twice daily service between the islands after it was reintroduced in May 2019.

Aurigny said in a statement a lack of passengers had made the route "unsustainable".

Those booked on the service after 29 February will receive a full refund, the airline confirmed.

Aurigny had previously cancelled the inter-island route in March 2016 after a two-year deal with the Blue Islands airline ran out.

Flybe and franchise partner Blue Islands offer daily flights between the islands.

Mark Darby, Aurigny's chief executive, said: "We returned to the route because our customers were telling us that prices were high, service was erratic and air links between the islands were unreliable.

"Our return to this market has indeed seen prices reduce and service levels improve, but not the upsurge in passenger numbers we had hoped for, meaning that the route is not sustainable at this time."

Aurigny confirmed flights would continue as normal until 29 February.