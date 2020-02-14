Two more tested for coronavirus in Guernsey

Two more people are being tested for coronavirus in Guernsey after seven people returned negative results.

The island's health services said there had been delays in getting the results.

"Severe weather delayed some samples getting off island on Monday," a spokeswoman said.

"The increase in demand on the UK laboratories has increased the time it takes to receive confirmed results from the standard 48 hours."

On 13 February the World Health Organisation reported 447 confirmed cases of Covid-19 outside of China, including nine in the UK.