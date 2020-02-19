Guernsey

Alderney attempted murder arrest over 'domestic incident'

  • 19 February 2020
Aerial view of Alderney
Image caption With just 2,000 residents, Alderney normally has three police officers stationed on the island

A man has been arrested in Alderney on suspicion of attempted murder, according to Guernsey police.

Officers were called to a "domestic incident" in the early hours of Wednesday.

A 55-year-old woman was found injured and, after treatment at Le Mignot Hospital, was transferred to Guernsey where she is in a "stable condition" .

Ch Insp Andrew Hockey said "additional police resources" had been deployed to assist the investigation.

With a population of about 2,000 people, Alderney falls under the jurisdiction of Guernsey Police.

Under normal circumstances, the Channel Island has just one sergeant and two constables stationed there.

