Guernsey

Man charged with attempted murder on Alderney

  • 21 February 2020
Aerial view of Alderney
Image caption The 55-year-old woman was treated at Le Mignot Hospital and later transferred to Guernsey

A man on Alderney has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found injured.

Island resident Robin DuPont, 56, was arrested after officers were called to an incident on Wednesday morning.

The 55-year-old woman was treated at Le Mignot Hospital and later transferred to Guernsey where she is described as being in a "stable condition" .

Mr DuPont is due to appear in Guernsey's Ordinary Court later on Friday.

Ch Insp Andrew Hockey, of Guernsey Police, said: "Our team of officers are continuing their inquiries into this investigation, and additional resources remain in Alderney to carry this out."

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites