Image caption The 55-year-old woman was treated at Le Mignot Hospital and later transferred to Guernsey

A man on Alderney has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found injured.

Island resident Robin DuPont, 56, was arrested after officers were called to an incident on Wednesday morning.

The 55-year-old woman was treated at Le Mignot Hospital and later transferred to Guernsey where she is described as being in a "stable condition" .

Mr DuPont is due to appear in Guernsey's Ordinary Court later on Friday.

Ch Insp Andrew Hockey, of Guernsey Police, said: "Our team of officers are continuing their inquiries into this investigation, and additional resources remain in Alderney to carry this out."