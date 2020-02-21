Man charged with attempted murder on Alderney
A man on Alderney has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was found injured.
Island resident Robin DuPont, 56, was arrested after officers were called to an incident on Wednesday morning.
The 55-year-old woman was treated at Le Mignot Hospital and later transferred to Guernsey where she is described as being in a "stable condition" .
Mr DuPont is due to appear in Guernsey's Ordinary Court later on Friday.
Ch Insp Andrew Hockey, of Guernsey Police, said: "Our team of officers are continuing their inquiries into this investigation, and additional resources remain in Alderney to carry this out."