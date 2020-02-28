Visitors to Guernsey spending £146m in total

Image caption Mike Hopkins, director of marketing and tourism, said 2019 had been a "positive year"

Visitors to Guernsey are spending an estimated £145.9m in total, a survey has shown.

The number of staying leisure visitors increased by 2% in 2019 and on average they spent £704 per person on the island.

There were 45% more visitors from France in 2019, compared to 2018.

Deputy Joe Mooney, a member of the committee for economic development, said the importance of tourism "cannot be underestimated".

On average, visitors travelling by ferry or air between April and September last year, spent £504 per person and cruise passengers spent around £34 per person, a Visitor Spend Survey found.

Mike Hopkins, director of marketing and tourism, said 2019 had been a "positive year".

"Following more than 20 years of decline, it is particularly encouraging to see the stabilisation and modest increase of staying leisure visitors, which started in 2015, continue into 2019," he said.