Proposed update to 'unfit' Guernsey Dairy site

Image caption The current facility in St Andrew has been in use since 1951

Options for a "major refurbishment" or new facility for Guernsey Dairy have been announced by the States.

The States' Trading Supervisory Board (STSB), who manage the government-owned dairy, described the current building as "no long fit for purpose".

Both proposals for updating the facility, which has been in operation for nearly 70 years, will be voted on by deputies.

The cost of either proposal is expected to be £25m, according to STSB.

It said the work should be completed by 2024.

The dairy has previously threatened with closure following poor hygiene ratings caused by issues with the existing facility.

STSB said their preferred option would be the construction of a new purpose-built facility, because of the difficulty of "maintaining current operations while carrying out a major refurbishment" of the existing St Andrew site.

They estimate efficiency savings of either proposals could be in excess of £500,000 per year.

STSB president Peter Ferbrache said the modernisation was needed to ensure the dairy "remains viable and sustainable".

"The current premises are no longer fit for purpose, so major investment is needed to provide a modern facility that is more efficient and meets the highest food production standards," he said.