A franchise partner of Flybe which flies to the Channel Islands has said it will operate "uninterrupted" despite the UK airline's collapse.

Blue Islands runs flights from Jersey and Guernsey to Bristol, Southampton, London City, East Midlands and Newquay.

It said it was "saddened" by Flybe's collapse and would put on additional flights to Exeter and Birmingham on Thursday to help passengers.

Exeter-based Flybe went into administration on Wednesday.

Blue Islands said in a statement that any Flybe passengers with an existing booking would be flown for free on a "first come, first served basis".

It added: "Blue Islands is saddened by the closure of Flybe.

"Our thoughts are with the staff, passengers, industry colleagues and wider stakeholders of the business affected at this difficult time.

"We would like to assure all passengers booked on any Blue Islands operated services, that these services will not be affected in the event of any disruption to the Flybe schedule over the coming days."

People who wish to book new flights have been told to go to the airport and buy tickets there.

One-way tickets for Thursday will be charged at a flat rate of £50.

In January, Blue Islands announced the cancellation of two Guernsey to UK routes for being "unsustainable".