Image copyright Family picture Image caption Matthew Bourgaize had been detained under the Mental Health Law at the time of his disappearance

An inquest has opened into the death of Matthew Bourgaize, who went missing from a mental health unit a month before his body was found in Guernsey.

The 29-year-old's body was identified by DNA testing after he was found in Havelet Bay, Guernsey, on 9 February.

He went missing on 11 January from the Oberlands Centre, where he was receiving mental health treatment.

His body has been released for burial and the inquest was adjourned while a police investigation is completed.

The inquest heard Mr Bourgaize left school at 16 and, after he was rejected for a role that was thought too senior, he turned to drugs.

He was later diagnosed with mental and behavioural disorder associated with the misuse of drugs.

He moved to the UK and served time in prison, returning to Guernsey on his release.

Mr Bourgaize was detained under the Mental Health Law for assessment and treatment in 2018 and continued to receive treatment as an outpatient in 2019 until he missed four appointments.

He was detained by police under section 92 of the Mental Health Law on 3 January.

Following an assessment by a psychiatrist he was not considered safe to be managed in the community and, after he refused an informal hospital admission, an application for his detention was approved by HM Procureur.

Mr Bourgaize's partner visited him almost daily and their meetings would take place in the public foyer area of the Oberlands Centre outside the secure ward.

It was during a visit on 11 January that he disappeared when his partner went to the toilet.

The inquest will reopen at a later date.