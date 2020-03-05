Image copyright GSPCA Image caption The GSPCA said it was unusual to see reptiles from "further east than Herm"

A wild gecko from India has been found in Guernsey after accidentally making an arduous 4,300 mile (8,000km) flight in the luggage of a returning couple.

Karen Jagger and her husband had been back for two weeks before they found the three inch (seven cm) stowaway.

Mrs Jagger said she was hanging washing after moving house when the gecko "fell on the floor".

"[The gecko] did not move at first and then I screamed and my husband said 'what is that!'".

Image copyright GSPCA Image caption The GSPCA believe the lizard to be a species of gecko called a gehyra

Mrs Jagger added the discovery was initially a shock, but after catching the lizard in a glass bowl and contacting the GSPCA, they were amused it had survived the long journey from Delhi.

Staff from the GSPCA said they were not sure of the exact species, but they believe it to be a gehyra and were seeking confirmation of this.

The gecko is currently in quarantine on the advice of the States vet, but is "doing well", the GSPCA said.

The organisation added it was "rare" to see wild creatures from "further east than Herm" brought into the GSPCA, as most reptiles they see are "unwanted pets or cruelty cases".

Image copyright GSPCA Image caption The stowaway had been living in Guernsey for two weeks before he was discovered

GSPCA manager Steve Byrne said the lizard is the "furthest travelled" and "most unusual" wild animal they have rescued.

"We have many bearded dragons and other reptiles, many in need of homes, but this is the first ever gehyra we have had in or even seen," Mr Byrne added.