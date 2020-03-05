Image caption The area of cliff near the former Guernsey Aquarium fell overnight taking an adjacent granite wall with it

The cliff path steps leading to the Cow's Horn and Clarence Battery have been closed after heavy rain caused a landslide.

The area of cliff near the former Guernsey Aquarium fell overnight taking an adjacent granite wall with it.

A States spokesman said the steps had been damaged and access closed between La Vallette and Clarence Battery.

He added it was likely stabilisation work would be required before any repairs could be carried out.

It follows the closure of the Route des Coutures on Wednesday after a landslip on the hill approaching the Vale School.

Image caption Walkers are being asked to use the alternative path between Clarence Battery, Belvedere and the Val de Terres

Image caption Route des Coutures was closed after soil and rocks fell across the road

"Heavy rainfall over the last few months has left soft cliffs and roadside earth banks all around the island vulnerable to subsiding," the States spokesman said.

"During this very wet weather some cliff and coastal paths may be deep with water and mud, steps may also be very muddy and walkers should consider their own safety, particularly if they are walking during early mornings and evenings when light levels are low."

He warned areas of soft cliffs with loose clay and small stones, such as at Fermain, Moulin Huet, Petit Bot and Portelet, could also collapse without warning, particularly after periods of heavy rain.