Image caption Sark has been described as having among the "most expensive" electricity in the world

Sark's sole electricity provider has been sold for an "undisclosed fee".

Sark Electricity was transferred by the Gordon-Brown family to Witney Price, owned by former Sark Chamber of Commerce president Alan Jackson.

The company has been engaged in ongoing a price dispute with the Channel Island's government, Chief Pleas, since November 2018, after attempts to impose price controls were introduced.

It has been described as having among the world's most expensive electricity.

Mr Jackson resigned his position as president and criticised Chief Pleas in 2015 over Sark's "failing economy and worsening social situation".

During his time as president, Mr Jackson also expressed disappointment in the government's involvement in negations to bring down the price of electricity.

'Transparency and co-operation'

Mr Jackson said the sale came after "many years of hard work" and he was committed to a "green energy future" for Sark.

He added he would seek permission to "break ground" on green infrastructure from Chief Pleas.

"Any transition can be painful and if individual agendas are not in sync then significant pain is inevitable.

"I can only say that transparency and co-operation are our ultimate goals and we look forward to meeting with representatives of Chief Pleas and the wider community," Mr Jackson said.

Andrew Gordon-Brown said it was with "deep sadness" the family had chosen to sell the company as Sark had been "important part of our lives for three generations".

Mr Gordon-Brown added they had known Mr Jackson for years and his "energy and passion" for the island's future had "given us the confidence to entrust him with our family's legacy".