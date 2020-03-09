Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Public Health said the Bailiwick was "extremely well prepared and used to managing infections"

The first case of coronavirus in Guernsey has been confirmed by the island's health authorities.

The patient was tested after showing symptoms after returning from Tenerife, they said.

A public health spokesman said: "The patient sought help promptly and is doing well and being supported by the relevant healthcare professionals."

He said they were "already working rapidly to identify any contacts to contain any further spread".

Under Guernsey's public health rules Tenerife is classed as a Group B country, meaning anyone returning from there who experiences symptoms must stay indoors and contact the helpline.

Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health, said: "The patient has a clear travel history, indicating the likely source of infection.

"This underlines our consistent messaging to the community that if you return from a Group B country and show symptoms, however mild, you should contact the coronavirus helpline for advice and to get tested."

Guernsey Coronavirus advice

On Friday the island's government launched two dedicated helpline numbers for clinical questions regarding the coronavirus - 01481 756938 and 01481 756969 - manned daily between 08:00 and 22:00 GMT.

Anyone who requires medical help in an emergency should call 999.

So far 81 people in the island have been tested for the virus

The spokesman said: "The Bailiwick is extremely well prepared and used to managing infections.

"The Bailiwick has been preparing for a case of novel coronavirus and we have robust measures in place to respond immediately. We are continuing to work with Public Health England for advice and guidance.

"It is important to note that the vast majority of cases (over 80%), infection with the virus causing COVID-19 is mild. Unlike flu, current indications are that individuals who are showing no symptoms [asymptomatic] are unlikely to be contagious."

He added: "We ask that the community respects the privacy of the individual concerned as we work to provide them with the best possible care."