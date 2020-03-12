Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anyone with flu-like symptoms is being asked to self-isolate at home

Anyone in Guernsey with respiratory symptoms is being asked to self-isolate to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The island's public health service is also advising against all non-essential travel on or off island.

Dr Nicola Brink, Director of Public Health, said any flu-like symptoms "could be a fever, sore nose, blocked nose, muscle pains, fatigue".

She said anyone with those symptoms should stay at home until 48 hours have passed since the symptoms have stopped.

Dr Brink said: "For people not to go into work, school, to any public place if they have respiratory symptoms - we believe that will help limit any spread within our island.

"The travel advice is due to be reviewed on a weekly basis, but I would envisage them being in place for at least a month in the first instance then review it as the situation evolves."

So far 116 people in the island have been tested for the virus, with one person testing positive.

"The community need to understand this is the most significant public health challenge since the end of the second world war," the island's senior politician, Deputy Gavin St Pier, said.

"This is real, this is not anybody overreacting, so they need to follow the advice."

Under a change in law made earlier this month the health service has made self-isolation is mandatory for anyone returning from a Group A country and for anyone with symptoms returning from a Group B country.

Dedicated Guernsey helpline numbers for clinical questions regarding the coronavirus - 01481 756938 and 01481 756969 - are being manned daily between 08:00 and 22:00 GMT.

Dr Brink said: "We've had a single case on the island and we're still looking to contain any spread on the island.

"We live on an island with a single hospital, single intensive care, single suite of theatres.

"We've always said we need a calm proportionate approach, but our approach also needed to take into account the resilience of our local island infrastructure."

Advice about public gatherings are due to be released within the next 24 hours.