Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The stricter measures comes as one person tested positive on the island last week

Anyone returning to Guernsey from the UK will be asked to self-isolate if they have a new cough, fever or shortness of breath.

The island has made the UK a Group B country as part of preventative measures against coronavirus.

France and Spain have also become Group A countries, so anyone returning should self-isolate regardless of whether they have symptoms.

The government said it was "not afraid" to take such preventative measures.

Under a change in law made earlier this month the health service made self-isolation mandatory for anyone returning from a Group A country and for anyone with symptoms returning from a Group B country.

It is "very likely" that a decision will be made later this week to impose self-isolation on anyone returning to the island, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

Deputy Gavin St Pier, president of the policy and resources committee, said "we aren't afraid" to implement restrictions to safeguard residents' wellbeing "even if that means to all intents and purposes there are no movements in or out of the island".

Under the new plans businesses should also prepare continuity plans where possible and consider home-working.

One person so far has tested positive on the island.

The patient, a parent of a Grammar school pupil, is in self-isolation with his family since returning from Tenerife - at the time still a Group B country - last week.

Deputy Heidi Soulsby, president of the health and social care committee, said: "The focus of our Public Health advice that we are issuing to our community, in response to COVID-19, is all about preparedness and doing everything we can to slow down the potential spread of the virus across the islands."