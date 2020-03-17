Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The 14 days self-isolation will be legally enforceable

People travelling to Guernsey from anywhere in the world will have to self-isolate for 14 days from Thursday, the States has announced.

Testing, isolation and detention of anyone suspected of having coronavirus will also be legally enforceable.

The emergency measures to end all "non-essential travel" were put in place to control the spread of the virus.

They will include an "exemption list" for some travel, but the details have yet to be revealed.

Image caption President of Policy and Resources Gavin St Pier said the powers were to help "identify anyone who may have the virus"

Previous advice was that travellers would only have to self-isolate if they arrived from certain affected countries.

The restrictions include all forms of travel, including private and chartered vessels, the States of Guernsey said.

Travel between Guernsey, Alderney and Sark will not be affected.

'Slow the spread'

The powers are being put in place by Guernsey's Civil Contingencies Authority, headed up by President of the Policy and Resources committee, Gavin St Pier.

Dr Nicola Brink, the island's Director of Public Health, will be able to enforce the testing, isolation or even detention of people suspected of having the virus.

Law enforcement will be able to detain people at the hospital or "another suitable location", the States said.

Deputy St Pier said the measures were necessary to "slow the spread" and "ensure everyone entering the Bailiwick self-isolates".

"I hope Islanders will welcome these measures as firm steps to protect their health and especially the health of the most vulnerable in our community," he added.

One person so far has tested positive in the island, with 126 people returning negative results and 58 tests outstanding.

The patient is in self-isolation with their family since returning from Tenerife.