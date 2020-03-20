Image caption The airline said new self-isolation rules meant there was "little or no demand" for the service

The airline Blue Islands has announced it will stop all flights to and from Guernsey because of the coronavirus.

The operator said there was "little or no demand" after it was announced all travellers arriving in the island must self-isolate for 14 days.

Services will cease from Friday and will resume at a "future date", Blue Islands said.

It said revisions had also been made to its Jersey schedule, after the island introduced the same isolation rules.

Blue Islands confirmed any passengers travelling on affected Jersey services would be "automatically moved" and alerted of the change.

Chief executive Rob Veron said: "We are a locally owned and operated airline, with our heart in the Channel Islands.

"We stand by the States of Guernsey and Government of Jersey's policies to control the spread of Covid-19, the health of our islands is the responsibility of the whole community."

Guernsey and Jersey remain connected to the UK through EasyJet and British Airways.