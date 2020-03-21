Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 270 people in Guernsey have been tested for the virus, with two confirmed cases to date

Fifteen new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Guernsey in 24 hours, health officials say.

The increase of 15 cases comes after the island only confirmed its second case on Friday.

Island director of public health Dr Nicola Brink said the latest information was received between 16:30 GMT on Friday and 18:15 on Saturday.

The island has seen 299 people tested, with 221 negative results and 61 people still waiting for results.

The island has had to send test samples to the UK to be tested.

Tests for Covid-19 could be carried out in Guernsey by April, senior politicians and officials said.

All of Guernsey's cases were contracted off island, according to Dr Brick.

Samples sent from the island from 11 to 14 March were yet to be tested, it is understood.

The latest positive results were from samples sent off the island more recently.