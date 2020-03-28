Image copyright Creative Commons Image caption There have been no coronavirus deaths in Guernsey

Some 73 people are being traced in Guernsey after having direct contact with a coronavirus patient.

According to health officials, the person carried on with their daily routine for several days, despite showing symptoms.

The tracing by island authorities began after the person tested positive.

Thirty-six cases had been confirmed in Guernsey on Friday night, a rise of two people in 24 hours, with no coronavirus deaths.

Seventy-one people are awaiting test results.

It is estimated there are 1,439 islanders under compulsory self-isolation, most of them being returning travellers such as students after Guernsey imposed a 14-day quarantine period for people coming to the island.