Schools in Guernsey will remain closed until 31 May amid the pandemic, while the States has also announced plans to extend lockdown by a week.

Schools will have to use distance learning for the first half of the post-Easter term, the States said.

Information about remote lessons will be sent to parents via their schools in due course.

A "stay at home" instruction, which was due to expire at midnight, has been extended until 25 April.

Schools were initially closed for the two weeks leading up to Easter, following delays to coronavirus test results from the UK.

'Key response'

The decision to extend school closures until after the May half-term was made by Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink.

She said it was important not to make any decisions that could result in the "gains" made over the past four weeks being lost.

She said: "Closing schools, colleges and early years providers for all but those who are the children of essential workers and vulnerable students has been a key part of our response to this pandemic and has no doubt helped slow the transmission of Covid-19 within the community."

Matt Fallaize, president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said the distance learning programme was not designed to replicate a "normal school day".

It aims to provide "structure and opportunities for purposeful learning" and has been developed to help students "work as independently as possible", he added.

Deputy Fallaize said: "We of course recognise that most parents are not teachers and so we do not expect them to step into this role."