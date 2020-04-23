Image caption Proposals to remove part of the 925m wall have been mooted since 2015

Plans to delay the removal of part of a World War Two anti-tank wall in Guernsey for 10 years have passed the States.

A requete delaying work on a 130m (427ft) stretch of the L'Ancresse Bay wall was approved by one vote.

The eastern 200m (656ft) of the German defence has been badly damaged by strong waves and winds.

The project was originally suggested in 2015 and a revised plan was approved by the States in 2017.

The successful motion, which passed 19 votes to 18, calls on the Committee for Environment and Infrastructure (E&I) to "revert to an alternative maintenance schedule" to keep the wall intact.

Should the wall fail and the sea flood the nearby common, E&I will be instructed to return to the States with proposals to minimise damage.

This could include reverting to the original £1m plans which were due to begin this summer.

They included the installation of rock groynes on the beach to restore natural sand dunes and potential removal of a small kiosk.

Deputy Al Brouard, who proposed the requete, said his main objection was to the installation of the groynes, which he claimed would prevent walking down part of the beach at anything but low tide.

Mr Brouard said the "overwhelming desire" of those who "manage the land" behind L'Ancresse Bay was for the wall to stay.

He added: "Massive groynes down the beach, no toilets, no cafe, no longer able to walk the beach from two-thirds tide up and a £700,000 hole in our finances."