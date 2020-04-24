Image caption Deputy Victoria Oliver accidentally interrupted a speech on 5G when she left her microphone open

A Guernsey deputy overheard saying her colleague was "driving me nuts" during a remote States meeting has apologised.

Deputy Victoria Oliver accidentally left her microphone on during a speech by fellow Deputy Lester Queripel over a video conferencing app on Thursday.

Ms Oliver said: "Lester's driving me nuts. I would've walked out of the assembly."

She said she had intended to speak privately and apologised to Mr Queripel for "interrupting his speech".

After the interruption of the speech on 5G policy, Guernsey's Bailiff Richard Collas reminded Ms Oliver she had left her microphone on.

Microphone 'horror'

At the time, it appeared Ms Oliver denied making any comment and the Bailiff apologised for attributing it to her.

However, in her apology she said her denial came from an assumption the Bailiff was referring to something said in debate.

Ms Oliver said: "When the Bailiff told me my mic was on, I responded that 'I didn't say anything' because I thought he was referring to something I'd said 'in debate'; it was only immediately after, in horror, I realised that my mic was open.

"I unreservedly apologise for any offence and upset I may have caused.

"I apologise to the Presiding Officer for seemingly denying the obvious, that was not my intention, and I apologise to Deputy Lester Queripel for interrupting his speech."