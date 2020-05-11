Image caption Mr McMahon said serving as Bailiff was the "highest honour" of his career

Guernsey's 90th Bailiff, Richard McMahon, has been sworn in at a virtual ceremony.

The full sitting of the Royal Court, with a limited number of officials present, was streamed online as no audience could attend due to social distancing rules.

Mr McMahon said taking up the role was an honour "beyond my dreams almost".

He takes over the position from Sir Richard Collas, after serving as Deputy Bailiff since 2012.

Image caption The ceremony was broadcast online to abide by social distancing rules

Mr McMahon described his predecessor as a "great servant" to the island, adding his "good, long apprenticeship" under Mr Collas had been critical to preparing him for the role.

"Without having the ability to observe at close quarters how he's conducted himself, I probably wouldn't be as equipped as I hope I am now," he said.

Mr McMahon said: "It is the highest honour to which I could possibly have aspired and have dreamt.

"I'm looking forward to it immensely, it's a huge honour and a great privilege to continue the service I've given to the Bailiwick."

Image caption Mr McMahon had served as Deputy Bailiff since 2012

Following the swearing in ceremony, Mr McMahon appointed his predecessor to serve as a Lieutenant Bailiff.

In what he described as a "major breach of tradition and protocol", the new Bailiff thanked Mr Collas for agreeing to serve "for the benefit of the Bailiwick".

Mr McMahon said: "Perhaps I know better than most that this had not been your intended course of action at this time.

"You have permitted your public service ethos to prevail over your personal preferences, recognising that in what remain uncertain times there should be some resilience in those who hold judicial office."