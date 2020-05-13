First female Deputy Bailiff of Guernsey sworn in

Image caption The sitting of the Royal Court was streamed online due to social distancing rules

The first female Deputy Bailiff of Guernsey has been sworn in during a virtual ceremony.

Jessica Roland is the first woman to be appointed Deputy Bailiff since the role was created in 1969.

She said: "I have been overwhelmed by people's response to my appointment."

The Deputy Bailiff is appointed by The Queen and has their own judicial duties, but will also stand in for the Bailiff when unavailable for civic and parliamentary duties.

Mrs Roland said: "If the fact that I'm a woman inspires other people to think when they thought they couldn't do something that they can, well then, that's excellent."

Image caption Jessica Roland said she was proud of how islanders had reacted to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown

Of the appointment she said: "I'm incredibly proud, I think I'm particularly proud because of how this island has, and indeed the other islands in this Bailiwick, have reacted to the coronavirus and the lockdown.

"It makes me incredibly proud to be a Guernsey person and if I can in some way serve islands by taking this role I don't think anybody can ask for anything more than that."

She takes over the role from Richard McMahon, who took up his new post as the Bailiff of Guernsey on Monday.

Mrs Roland was called to the Guernsey bar in 1999, before becoming a notary in 2006 and a mediator in 2010.

She has been managing partner of Mourant Ozannes law firm since 2013, and has previously sat on the board of the Guernsey Employment Trust.