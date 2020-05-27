Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Bailiwick is set to enter its fourth phase of release from lockdown on Saturday

Guernsey no longer has any "known" active cases of coronavirus, the island's health authorities have said.

The "milestone" has followed 27 days without a recorded transmission of Covid-19, according to the latest States of Guernsey figures.

Public Health said it was a "testament" to the community, but warned expanded testing could identify new cases.

The Bailiwick is set to begin the fourth phase of easing lockdown on Saturday, six weeks ahead of schedule.

The first recorded case of Covid-19 on the island was on 9 March and overall, 252 islanders have tested positive, with 13 deaths.

Three further people have been classified as "presumptive" deaths and one patient who tested positive died of another cause.

The results of 24 tests are still outstanding.

'Search out cases'

Director of public health Dr Nicola Brink said the move to no known active cases was a "testament to how well the community have worked with us", but cautioned against complacency.

Dr Brink said: "An extended testing programme is now in place to search out cases of Covid-19 in those who may be asymptomatic.

"The initial focus has been to test health care workers but will expanded to cover other groups in the community.

"Islanders should be prepared for this expanded testing programme to identify positive cases."

The move to phase four will mean the reopening of shops, restaurants and hairdressers, subject to public health controls.

The Bailiwick will also eliminate "bubble" restrictions, which limit the number of other households people can socialise with.

All schools will reopen to all children the following week on 8 June, the States has also announced.