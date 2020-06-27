Guernsey bus service to return to normal
- 27 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Guernsey's public bus service will return to its normal timetable from Monday.
All services except the additional summer services due to operate between 11 April and 12 October, will go back to their pre-coronavirus timetables.
The States of Guernsey said that was due to decreased demand for additional services from cruise ship passengers and other tourists.
People are still being encourage to walk or cycle where possible.