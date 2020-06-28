Image caption Condor Ferries operates between the UK, the Channel Islands and France

Ferry services between the Channel Islands and France are facing disruption after the company that provides freight and foot passenger baggage services collapsed.

St Malo's only stevedore company, St Malo Manutention (SMM), has been placed into liquidation.

Condor Ferries said the closure was affecting freight sailings and could delay or disrupt passenger services.

The news comes as Jersey's borders are due to reopen on Friday.

'Awful irony'

Condor's executive director Elwyn Dop said the situation was "frustrating and inconvenient" but they were working hard to make alternative arrangements.

He said: "There is an awful irony in that having not been able to operate any high-speed passenger services for four months due to Covid, we could conceivably see a resumption from Guernsey and Jersey this summer affected by industrial action in St Malo, causing delays and cancellations."

Mr Dop said Condor Ferries, which operates services between the UK, Channel Islands and France, was talking to other port users, the St Malo Port Authority, the Brittany region and the Préfet to find a solution.