Guernsey's first island-wide election will be held on 7 October after it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

It had been due to be held on 17 June, but it was announced in April it would be rescheduled for 16 June 2021.

However, the States Assembly and Constitution Committee (SACC) has made a proposal to bring it forward due to the progress made in dealing with the virus on the island.

It means the current States term will end on 18 October 2020.

Guernsey has had no new cases of coronavirus since April and entered phase five of its exit from lockdown, where the only restrictions remaining are border controls.

President of SACC, Deputy Neil Inder, said the committee had "carefully and intensively" considered public health advice in proposing the new date.

"We need to submit this assembly to the people of this island. This is not our democracy, this is their democracy, now let's go forward positively," he added.

The electoral roll will close on 21 August and applications for postal votes have to be made by 25 September.

Advance "super polling stations", where islanders can vote regardless of where they live, will be available at St Sampson's High School on 3 and 4 October and at the Princess Royal Performing Arts Centre on 3, 4, 6 and 7 October.

People will also be able to visit their parish polling stations on 6 and 7 October.