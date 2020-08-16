No evidence of suspected Sark plane crash found after search Published duration 16 August

image caption The sighting was reported at Shell Beach in Herm

An extensive search launched after reports of a plane going down off the coast of Sark has been called off after no evidence of a plane was found.

A member of the public on Shell Beach in Herm reported seeing a plane trailing smoke and descending at speed at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The Guernsey lifeboat and the Airsearch aircraft launched to investigate.

Guernsey Coastguard said it was now treating the report as a call with good intent.

Chief Officer of Channel Islands Airsearch, John Fitzgerald, said it was unlikely to have been a plane, as there was no evidence of any oil on the water.

image copyright Jonathan Le Ray image caption The Guernsey lifeboat, the Spirit of Guernsey, was launched to carry out the search

He said there was a chance the sighting had been a parachute flare, but praised the intent of the caller.