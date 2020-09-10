Guernsey: Battle of Britain Air Display takes to the skies Published duration 2 days ago

media caption The display included the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, The Red Arrows and The Blades.

Guernsey's Battle of Britain Air Display has taken to the skies.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight marks the 80th year since the key action in World War Two.

The Red Arrows finished the display which took place off Guernsey's east coast.

Other British air displays were planned in Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Kent, but with gatherings in England limited to six people from Monday it is unclear if they will go ahead.

image copyright Guernsey Air Display image caption The Red Arrows with Herm in the background

David Martin, a member of the RAFA club in Guernsey, said he felt "privileged" to attend this year's event.

"Whether it was the army air force or navy, they fought so we could live the way we live now, so we should all be very, very appreciative of them," he said.

Jill Fennel, who watches the display from Delancey Park each year, said she "couldn't have wished for a better day".

Another spectator Kath Inder said the island was "really lucky" to be given the chance to watch the display.

"The Red Arrows are just so spectacular, you get such a thrill from watching them," she said.

image caption The Spitfire and Hurricane kicked off this year's air display

image caption Delancey Park is a popular spot for crowds looking for a good view

The display is funded by public and business donations as well as a grant from the island's government.

"Due to a variety of reasons, two teams have stepped in this week and have moved other commitments around to accommodate our display," said Barry Neal, flying display director.

"It is a testament to the relationship we have developed with all these teams and the enjoyment they have displaying in Guernsey."