Guernsey Election 2020: Polls open in island-wide election
- Published
Polls have opened in Guernsey's first entirely island-wide election.
Voting can be done on 3, 4, 6 and 7 October at island-wide polling stations and also parish specific stations on 6 and 7 October.
The States of Guernsey said 31,301 islanders have registered to vote with more than 21,000 opting for a postal vote, which have to be posted before 06:00 BST on Wednesday.
Each voter will have one ballot paper and can vote for up to 38 candidates.
The 38 candidates that receive the most votes will be elected to the States of Guernsey with their term due to last from 16 October until the next election in June 2025.
The States has released guides for postal voting and for voting at polling stations.
Anyone can vote at a super polling station while only those registered in each parish can vote in the relevant parish polling station.
Saturday, 3 October - 08:00-20:00 and Sunday, 4 October- 08:00-20:00
- St Sampson's High School (Island-wide super polling station)
- The Princess Royal Performing Arts Centre (Island-wide super polling station)
Tuesday, 6 October- 08:00-20:00 and Wednesday, 7 October - 08:00-20:00
- The Princess Royal Performing Arts Centre (Island-wide super polling station)
- Castel Douzaine Room (Castel parish polling station)
- King George V Clubhouse (Castel parish polling station)
- Forest Douzaine Room (Forest parish polling station)
- St Andrew's Douzaine Room (St Andrew's parish polling station)
- St Martin's Parish Hall (St Martin's parish polling station)
- St Peter Port Constables' Office (St Peter Port parish polling station)
- St Pierre du Bois Community Hall (St Pierre du Bois parish polling station)
- St Sampson's Douzaine Room (St Sampson's parish polling station)
- St Sampson's Church Community Hall (St Sampson's parish polling station)
- St Saviour's Community Centre, St Saviour parish polling station)
- Torteval Church Hall (Torteval parish polling station)
- Vale Douzaine Room (Vale parish polling station)