Guernsey Election 2020: Reform of the legal system Published duration 17 minutes ago

The future of Guernsey's criminal justice system is a major issue facing prospective deputies.

The framework will review on the legal status of cannabis and alternative approaches to drug possession.

It will also examine offender rehabilitation, restorative justice and a criminal sentencing law review.

As part of our election coverage, the BBC offered all candidates a chance to comment on a key issue.

Given the scale of changes to be examined, candidates were asked: Would you seek to reform the island's criminal justice system? If so, what would be your priorities?

Ivan Rihoy said: "I would support strong community policing, with transformation in the area of justice that meets the need of our community, the impact of alcohol, and drug abuse on mental health links with social policy and family justice.

"Also reviewing our judicial process."

Heidi Soulsby, from The Guernsey Partnership of Independents, said: "There needs to be a clear sentencing policy set by the States that can be applied by the judiciary to provide greater transparency of the process and to address issues of perceived unfairness, as well as a greater use of restorative justice approaches to support both victims and offenders."

The Alliance Party said: "We believe Guernsey has a strong community spirit which manages some structural shortcomings. We believe the decriminalisation of small quantities of own use cannabis has been back-burned for too long.

"This should be education not custodial focussed."

Rob Harnish said: "We need to look both at what is criminalised and what follows conviction or acquittal.

"Setting aside law review, I would prioritise the addition of sentencing options and post-trial services that work to lessen the suffering of victims and to promote the rehabilitation of offenders, in accordance with my long-time commitment to restorative justice."

Dawn Tindall said: "My priority is the creation of a new Justice Framework which minimises harm done to our community by crime through various measures set out in 15/7/20 sursis, including prevention of criminalisation of vulnerable people, diversion from the criminal justice system, rehabilitating offenders, restorative justice and reviewing sentencing law and outcomes."

Peter Ferbrache said: "I would change our appeal law.

"At the moment it is based on a UK statute that goes back over 100 years and that the UK changed over 50 years ago.

"In practical terms, except for the most extreme cases, it makes it impossible to have a proper appeal."

Charles Parkinson said: "We need to review the law, enforcement and sentencing policy around the possession and supply of illegal drugs.

"In particular, I favour legalisation and regulation of the supply and consumption of cannabis.

"Generally, we need to consider why we have so many people in prison, and whether this is necessary."

The BBC also offered the opportunity to answer this question to Josh Macksoni (The Guernsey Partnership of Independents), Ann Robilliard, John Titmuss, Ray Mclean, Guilhem Chene, Ray MClean, Robin Gibson and Melanie Harvey-Alan.

The other key issues we've spoken to candidates on include: