Covid-19: Two more cases identified in Guernsey 'cluster'

image copyrightStates of Guernsey
image captionThere have been four coronavirus cases identified since Monday

Two more Covid-19 infections have been identified in Guernsey in the island's first "cluster" since lockdown.

These further infections were identified through contact tracing on Wednesday, taking the overall number of cases to four, the States confirmed.

The initial two cases, of "unknown" origin, , the first not to be connected to inbounded travel since May.

Public Health Services said it tested 45 contacts or potential contacts.

The States of Guernsey acknowledged the "rumour and speculation online" about the cluster of cases, but was unable to confirm details about the origin.

However, a spokeswoman said: "There are clear links between the four cases identified to date, which is extremely helpful in seeking to track, trace and contain the spread of the virus."

