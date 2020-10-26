Licence fee: BBC to fund some over-75s' licence fees in Crown Dependencies
TV licence fees for some pensioners over the age of 75 in the Crown Dependencies will be funded by the BBC.
The subsidy applies to residents of the Bailiwick of Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man meeting the welfare criteria of each island, the BBC said.
The decision means over-75s not eligible for support will have to pay the licence fee from 1 January.
It will bring the jurisdictions in line with the UK after the universal scheme ended in July.
The BBC will not make assessments about who can pay and laid out the criteria for eligibility in each jurisdiction:
- Guernsey and Alderney - Residents over 75 who qualify for Income Support
- Sark - Anyone older than 75 and are receiving financial assistance from the Procureur of Sark
- Jersey - People who are over 75 and are eligible for a free TV licence under the Government of Jersey's means-tested TV licence benefit scheme
- Isle of Man - Residents who are over 75 and qualify for Income Support
The corporation's board said it made the decision after requests to extend the free licence fee scheme from all three governments and a public consultation.
The board recognised that convention means treating residents of the islands the same as those in the UK, despite each being self-governing jurisdictions.
The board added that it had "applied the same criteria" as making the decision for the UK, based on "fairness, financial impact and feasibility".
Isle of Man Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan said the island's government would now "determine the position" of those not on income support and hoped to have a decision by the end of the week.
The governments of Jersey and Guernsey have been approached for comment.