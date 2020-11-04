BBC News

Alderney ambulance service to be funded from property taxes

image captionThe service will now cost between £20 and £50 a year depending on property values

Alderney's ambulance service will be funded from the island's budget, following a survey of residents.

The voluntary service was previously paid for by subscription, but will now be funded from property taxes.

It will cost between £20 and £50 a year per household, depending on property value, the States of Alderney said.

The change to the model follows the dissolution of the old service in December.

The previous volunteer crew left after a strike over the dismissal of their chief.

Following their decision, the States put out a survey to gauge public opinion of the move away from subscription, with 76% of the 240 respondents in support.

Of those who voted, 220 were permanent residents of the island, 11 were second-home owners and nine were visitors.

The new funding will be taken from property tax as with the Voluntary Fire Service.

The previous funding model cost £40 a year for an individual, £95 for a family and a £250 call-out charge for anyone without a subscription.

