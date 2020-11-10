Guernsey waste disposal charges in Guernsey to rise in 2021
Charges for household waste disposal will rise in 2021, the States of Guernsey has announced.
The increase includes a £5 rise in the annual charge, taking it to £90, and rises for "pay as you throw" stickers.
The cost of 90-litre black bag sticker will rise by 20p to £2.70, with a 10p increase to £1.50 for a 45-litre sticker.
The States said the increase would mean an average weekly household cost increase of about 20p, to £4.60.
The cost of general rubbish disposal is paid for by the annual charge and by islanders purchasing and attaching a sticker to each black bin bag, while recycling and food disposal are free.
Last year, 73% of Guernsey's household waste was recycled, up from half in 2017 and already ahead of the target of 70% set for 2030.
Income from the bag charge was about £3m less than anticipated last year and a shortfall is also expected this year, following a decision to freeze the cost in 2020, the States said.
While the reduction in cost of sorting and disposing of this waste has offset some of this, States-run Guernsey Waste declared an operating loss of about £1.4m in 2019.
The commercial waste charge will increase from £240 per tonne to £246.
The increases in household charges are expected to raise £255,000 in revenue, while commercial rises should generate £54,000, the States said.