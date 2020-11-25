Guernsey's civil aviation director removed over conduct
- Published
Guernsey's director of civil aviation has been removed from his post for "gross incompetence", following a vote in the States of Guernsey.
A report into Dominic Lazarus's job conduct found a series of failings, including conflicts of interest and his ability to act as a regulator.
The motion to remove him was brought by the Committee for Economic Development based on an investigation in September.
Mr Lazarus also does the same role in Jersey as part of a job share.
As the regulator for civil aviation, the director deals with the airworthiness of aircraft, flight operations and aviation security.
The investigation concluded that since being appointed in 2018, Mr Lazarus demonstrated "repeated poor performance, failure to learn from previous mistakes and lack of competence as a regulator".
It also found he had "misbehaved in office and has behaved in a way that is grossly incompetent".
The report's four key findings were that Mr Lazarus:
- Failed to demonstrate his ability to work as a regulator and apply the law in a fair and evidence-based manner
- Did not meet the skills and competencies required for some aspects of his role, in particular airworthiness and aviation security
- Failed to lead and manage to meet the required levels of service and customers' expectations
- Undermined the standing of the director of civil aviation and exposed the States of Guernsey of increased risks of litigation and damage to its reputation
As a statutory official, the director must be appointed by and removed by States deputies to protect their independence, President of Economic Development Neil Inder said.
However, he will still be under contract by the States of Guernsey which will be dealt with as a separate matter by the government as his employer.
Deputy Inder said there was "simply no alternative" to removing Mr Lazarus following the "unequivocal" findings.
Mr Lazarus is currently on a "period of absence" from his role in Jersey and the Government of Jersey is "considering the implications" of the Guernsey decision, a spokeswoman confirmed.