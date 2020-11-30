Covid-19: Guernsey sports concern over vaccination scheme venue
Guernsey Sports teams have expressed concern the island's main sports hall used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre for at least five months.
The Sir John Loveridge Hall at Beau Sejour Leisure centre will be converted into a central hub for vaccinating islanders until May, the States have announced.
The hall will be converted into a clinical space from December 21.
It will be used to vaccinate the vast majority of people during the roll out.
'Health and safety'
One of the sports which could be cancelled is Guernsey's eight-a-side football league.
Colin Le Prevost acknowledged the need for the vaccination programme, but argued the decision would cost the centre a lot of income from sports teams and potentially harm the health and wellbeing of islanders.
Mr Le Prevost said: "It's not only a case of getting fit, it's also keeping fit."
He also expressed concern over "health and safety" for teams with a move to an alternative venue like a school gym.
"You've got all the apparatus around the area, you don't want to be hitting that because you will be having injuries," Mr Le Prevost added.
The vaccine programme is separated into tiers, with care home residents, care workers and older islanders given first priority.
Highest priority groups and most at risk islanders will be vaccinated in a primary care setting, including care home residents, all care staff and people at high risk of severe coronavirus symptoms.
The States of Guernsey said the hall had been selected because it met key requirements for operating the vaccine programme, all other options had been considered before selection and it was exploring all options to support displaced sports clubs.
Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said: "The decision to use the Sir John Loveridge Hall was not taken lightly.
"I am acutely aware of the benefit sporting activities have on people's health and wellbeing and the hall will be used for the minimum possible time."