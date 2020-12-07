Guernsey Election 2020: Island-wide vote 'successful'
The States of Guernsey "effectively dealt" with many of the challenges of holding its first island-wide general election, a team of observers found.
Due to the pandemic the observers conducted their observations virtually.
They made 12 recommendations after assessing October's election against international standards, commitments and obligations, as well as local laws.
"The Guernsey election was a successful democratic exercise," head of mission Jim Wells said.
"This was an election of firsts," he said.
"The first time election observers were invited by Guernsey; the first use of a new electoral system; the first inclusion of advance polling days; and, on top of all this, the first election to be conducted during a global pandemic.
"The introduction of new island-wide voting has led to some challenges. Many of these were effectively dealt with, while others still remain as outlined in our report."
The election saw 38 deputies chosen from 119 candidates, with islanders allowed to cast 38 votes each in a single island-wide electoral district.
The observers from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association British Islands and Mediterranean Region were invited by the States' Assembly and Constitution Committee.
Summary of recommendations
- Single election law to ensure certainty and consistency
- Permanent body created to provide electoral oversight including candidate and voter registration, political parties and campaign finance
- Introduce rolling voter registration alongside annual engagements with government such as tax returns
- Consider ending the current disqualification for standing for anyone sentenced to a jail sentence of six months or more in the last five years
- More oversight of parties and expenses including annual returns for parties and recording pre-election fundraising and spending
- Introduce pre-election and annual spending limits for campaigning
- Polling station staff recruitment should be open to all and advertised with increased training considered
- Number of ballot papers should be verified at start of count and verification of total number of votes cast explored
- 'Rigorous countback audit process' should be brought in so any transposed paper can be checked against the original
- Extend articles four and seven of the United Nations' Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women to Guernsey, which agrees all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against women in political and public life
- Extend articles 21 and 29 of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which ensures access to public information and the provision of ability to take part in public and political life
- Introduce a complaints and appeals system for the electoral process including registration, nomination, voting and counting