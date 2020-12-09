Guernsey approves United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child
- Published
Guernsey and Alderney have signed up to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).
The human rights law covers fundamental rights children are entitled to, including political, economic, social and cultural rights.
The 1989 treaty was extended in collaboration with the UK government, the States of Guernsey said.
Deputy Heidi Soulsby said the States was "proud" to introduce this "most important of conventions".
The UNCRC is the most widely ratified piece of global human rights legislation, approved by 195 countries, with only the United States not having done so.
'Understand their rights'
The vice-president of the Policy and Resources Committee said placing the rights of children at the "centre of everything" the government does is "naturally essential".
Mrs Soulsby added: "This convention ensures a legally binding undertaking exists to keep our children safe and secure.
"They are the future of this island and we are proud to formally introduce this most important of conventions."
Charlie Cox, CEO of the Youth Commission for Guernsey and Alderney, said the islands were joining nations across the world by ratifying the convention.
"It is a great step and we want to thank everyone who has worked hard on seeing this Convention extended to Guernsey and Alderney and the work already done by children in school to understand their rights," she said.