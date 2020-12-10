Guernsey's lead Brexit politician takes time off after heart attack
- Published
The politician leading on Guernsey's response to the Brexit negotiations has suffered a minor heart attack and been told to take some time off.
Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq revealed he travelled to Southampton for medical treatment on Monday.
The external relations lead for the Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) said he had been "advised to rest for a few weeks".
His responsibilities have been taken on by Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache.
The news comes just as the UK and the European Union are entering the final phase of Brexit negotiations, with the prospect of the UK leaving without a trade deal on 1 January if an agreement cannot be reached.
Mr Le Tocq said on social media he had been admitted to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital with "mild chest pains" over the weekend.
Further tests in Southampton hospital on Monday confirmed he had suffered "a minor heart attack" which was likely to be treatable without needing surgery.
'Experience and knowledge'
Mr Le Tocq said: "However, some further tests will be necessary and I have been advised to rest for a few weeks."
He thanked the medical and ambulance staff who had helped him during his treatment.
"I am also thankful to have such a caring family and especially such a stubborn loving wife who would not let me fob off 'a bit of chest pain'!", Mr Le Tocq added.
Deputy Ferbrache wished his colleague a "speedy recovery and acknowledged his "invaluable" experience at a "crucial" time.
He said: "I will be leading on external relations matters and as is always the case, decisions will be made by the Policy and Resources Committee or the States Assembly."
The chief minister emphasised P&R was being supported by civil servants with a "vast amount of experience and knowledge", leaving the committee "well-placed and able to make decisions".