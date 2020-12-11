Guernsey sports teams offered alternative venues to Beau Sejour
Alternative venues for Guernsey sports teams have been successfully arranged while Beau Sejour is used as a Covid-19 vaccination centre.
The majority of groups displaced during the six months the Sir John Loveridge Hall will be used have been relocated, the States of Guernsey said.
Among the solutions are school sport facilities and parish halls.
Work continues to resolve the remaining bookings and events yet to be relocated, the States said.
Sports teams in the island had previously raised concerns they would struggle to find appropriate replacement venues for their leagues.
The first batch of nearly 1,000 vaccines arrived in Guernsey on Thursday, but these will be administered at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
'Prepared to adapt'
The Guernsey Sports Commission said they had undertaken a "huge amount of work" with the States and affected teams to relocate them.
Graham Chester from the commission thanked Beau Sejour, sports organisations and facility owners for their "willingness to go the extra mile to help out".
He said: "Although it has been impossible to replace like for like, we are thankful that those sports affected have been pragmatic about the situation and prepared to adapt their operations to suit the new venues and timings available."