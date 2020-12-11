Covid vaccine: Guernsey receives Pfizer/BioNTech
The first phase of the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Guernsey is due to begin next week.
Director of Public Health Dr Nicola Brink said 975 doses arrived on the island on Thursday.
She said the first doses would be given to care and residential home staff along with some front-line staff from Guernsey, Alderney and Sark.
Dr Brink said these initial vaccines would be given within the Princess Elizabeth Hospital.
She said the initial aim was to avoid severe disease and death in the "most vulnerable groups and protect our health and care systems".
Health and Social Care President Al Brouard said their arrival was a "significant milestone" and it was worth reminding islanders the vaccine was "entirely voluntary".
The necessary legislation and regulations to allow the vaccine to be approved for use and distributed were signed off on Wednesday, he confirmed.
Deputy Brouard asked islanders not to overload health services by calling to ask about when they would get the vaccine. He said letters would be sent to individuals.
Policy and Resources President Peter Ferbrache welcomed the arrival of the vaccine but said its rollout would take time and there was "no plan to relax travel restrictions" so as "not to undo the good work" of islanders.
Guernsey has had 289 positive cases of the virus since the start of the pandemic, 37 of those since September and there are currently two active cases.
Dr Brink said a further delivery of 975 doses was expected next week, but as two doses are required they would have to ensure a second dose of the same vaccine is available for those who have received their first dose.