Guernsey Deputy viewed 'inappropriate' pictures at meeting
- Published
A Guernsey official has been cautioned after looking at "inappropriate" pictures during a public meeting.
Deputy John Gollop was spotted viewing photos of women on his iPad by a member of the public at a meeting on 19 November.
He was reported to a States members panel, which found he had breached section nine of the code of conduct.
Deputy Gollop said the photos were "personal", but accepted his actions "could be regarded as disrespectful".
Mr Richard Friedrich told the States Members' Conduct Panel he had happened to sit near Mr Gollop at a meeting about noisy motorbikes held at Moore's Hotel.
He said he had caught sight of Mr Gollop's screen and was "surprised" by what he saw, deciding to take pictures as he "did not really know what else to do".
Mr Friedrich said it was "not appropriate behaviour in public, especially not for a Deputy".
'Disrespectful'
A report from the investigating panel said Mr Gollop suggested "incorrect assumptions" had been made about why he was looking at the photograph of one particular lady and simultaneously at a medical website.
"However, he acknowledged that his actions could be regarded as disrespectful to the person who was in the photograph and an intrusion into her life and, further, that he may not have shown her sufficient respect", the report read.
The panel found Mr Gollop had breached section nine of the code of conduct, which requires members to "treat other Members, civil servants and members of the public with respect and courtesy".
It said a caution had been issued due to the "minor nature" of the breach.
In 2017 Mr Gollop apologised for 'liking' sexually explicit images on Twitter.