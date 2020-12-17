BBC News

Guernsey waste charges to rise in 2021

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionNo charges are being introduced for recycling when waste charges rise from 1 January

An attempt to cut a planned rise in Guernsey's household waste disposal charges has failed.

The increase from 1 January 2021 includes a £5 rise in the annual charge to £90 and rises for "pay as you throw" stickers.

The cost of 90-litre black bag sticker will rise by 20p to £2.70, with a 10p increase to £1.50 for a 50-litre sticker.

States members voted 33-3 against the move with one abstention.

It means the cost for household rubbish disposal in an average weekly household has been estimated to rise by 20p to £4.60.

Disposal is paid for by the annual charge and by islanders purchasing and attaching a sticker to each black bin bag.

In 2019, 73% of Guernsey's household waste was recycled, up from half in 2017 and already ahead of the target of 70% set for 2030.

The commercial waste charge will increase from £240 per tonne to £246.

Related Topics

  • Recycling
  • Waste management

More on this story

  • Guernsey waste disposal charges set to rise in 2021

    Published
    10 November

  • Guernsey household waste halves under new system

    Published
    10 September 2019

  • Guernsey introduces pay-as-you-throw rubbish charges

    Published
    3 February 2019

  • Guernsey waste to be sent to Sweden from October

    Published
    27 August 2018