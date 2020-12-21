Alderney property purchase law relaxed
Foreign nationals can buy property in Alderney without special permission following the repealing of a law.
Since 1906 certain procedures had to be followed before anyone other than British nationals or some Commonwealth nationals could buy island property.
The States of Alderney said the law was "potentially discriminating on grounds of nationality" and could affect post-Brexit trade agreements.
It was repealed by the Policy and Finance Committee using special powers.
The Acquisition of Immovable Property by Aliens law had limited who can purchase property in Alderney.
From 1906 foreign nationals were required to make a declaration to the Greffier, who would prepare a request to the Court of Alderney.
Any decision on a person's application had to be approved by the bailiwick's Lieutenant Governor before returning to the court.
The law was amended in 1973 to give EU citizens the same purchasing powers as British nationals.
Chairman of the Policy and Finance Committee, James Dent, said: "This archaic law is protecting us from no one.
"If the law achieves anything it is to frustrate the ambitions of high-net-worth individuals who might lawfully want to settle here and it also causes inheritance problems for those of us who might want to pass our properties on to persons who are not subjects of Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II]."
The States of Alderney said the potentially discriminatory nature of the legislation could have excluded Alderney from World Trade Organisation agreements after Brexit.
As a result the island may have been unable to trade "without having complex import and export tariffs", the States added.
It said security checks could still be carried out on prospective buyers, and rules relating to employment permits had been tightened.