Brexit deal: Guernsey businesses 'can continue' EU trade
- Published
Guernsey businesses can continue to trade directly with Europe following the UK reaching a deal with the European Union, the States announced.
The Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) welcomed the deal and prospect of a "stable" fishing relationship.
Bailiwick fishing vessels will also continue to have "tariff-free access to key French markets", it said.
Chief Minister Peter Ferbrache said he was "pleased" at the announcement, despite coming "very late".
Thursday's deal was signed just one week before the UK will leave the EU on 1 January.
The Brexit deal:
Guernsey's senior politician said he felt it was a "deal we can recommend to the States".
The States of Guernsey and Alderney and Sark's Chief Pleas will need to ratify the deal.
Deputy Ferbrache explained the "likely outcome" of the deal would be "in the best interest of bailiwick fishermen".
He added the current relationship of Guernsey with the EU would be replaced "as near as can be" by the agreed deal.
Speaking of the impact on islanders the chief minister said: "Going away to France, doing business with the EU, doing business with the UK, it should not adversely affect their lives.
"I'm pleasantly surprised with the conclusion that has been reached, because there were some dark days where it looked as though an agreement would not be reached that would meet the needs of the bailiwick."