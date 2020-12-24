Plans look at ensuring Alderney air connectivity for five years
- Published
New arrangements to ensure air connectivity to Alderney from Guernsey and Southampton are being worked on to ensure resilience for the next five years, Guernsey politicians have said.
The Policy and Resources Committee said it was working to resolve a "stalled public service obligation process" involving airline Aurigny.
It said an agreement was not finalised and "discussions are ongoing".
But it added it was aiming to pay £2m a year to support the routes.
Deputy Mark Helyar, committee lead on the relationship with Alderney, said it was "important that Alderney has assurance about its air connectivity" and "also important that this is provided in a way that is financially prudent".
He said new discussions with the new chief executive of Aurigny had "enabled us to find a solution that will represent value for money for all parties" and would give Aurigny "flexibility to make revisions to schedules and fares in line with demand and to meet financial targets".
The contract would also ensure continuity of the patient transfer service for Alderney residents requiring health care in Guernsey, Mr Helyar added.
He said the States-run airline was "the preferred bidder" in the tender for the public service obligation, which was launched in October 2018.